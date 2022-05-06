31.7 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 6, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Eurovision: Australia’s Sheldon Riley’s song details his autistic experience

By concord.web
0
86

Australian singer Sheldon Riley has described how being autistic has informed his song for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Best known for appearing on The X Factor: Australia and America’s Got Talent, Sheldon will perform Not The Same in the second semi-final on Thursday 12 May.

The Grand Final is on Saturday 14 May at 2000BST/1900GMT.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.

You can hear more about Sheldon and his preparations for Eurovision on the BBC’s Disability podcast Access All on BBC Sounds.

Read more…

Previous articleAt least three killed in suspected terror attack in Israel
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved