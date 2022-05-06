Eurovision: Australia’s Sheldon Riley’s song details his autistic experience

Australian singer Sheldon Riley has described how being autistic has informed his song for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Best known for appearing on The X Factor: Australia and America’s Got Talent, Sheldon will perform Not The Same in the second semi-final on Thursday 12 May.

The Grand Final is on Saturday 14 May at 2000BST/1900GMT.

Video by Isabelle Rodd.

You can hear more about Sheldon and his preparations for Eurovision on the BBC’s Disability podcast Access All on BBC Sounds.