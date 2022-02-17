20.8 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 18, 2022
Eunice: Rare threat-to-life warning issued as back-to-back storms hammer the UK

By concord.web
On Thursday, the UK’s weather service, the Met Office, issued the rare red alert — the highest weather warning category in the UK — warning that Eunice is forecast to bring “significant and damaging” gusts of up to 90 mph and threaten life.

It could also bring high waves and coastal flooding in the west, southwest and south coast of England, the Met Office said.

The warnings come as thousands of people remain without power in the UK’s north after Storm Dudley brought down trees and cut households from the grid.

Dudley hit England’s north, Scotland’s south and Northern Ireland on Wednesday, disrupting railways, roads and businesses with high winds and local flooding.

Plane battling winds at Heathrow nearly topples over

Peter Inness, a meteorologist at England’s University of Reading, said that the back-to-back storms had formed as a result of a strong 200 mph jet steam blowing across the Atlantic Ocean. It is not unusual to see “two or…

