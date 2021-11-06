Ethiopia’s military calls on former members to rejoin army as rebels advance on capital

It comes as a new state of emergency allows broad powers of arrest and conscription for Ethiopians over the age of 18. The moves contrast with the government’s public statements that coverage of the conflict — that has left thousands dead and displaced more than 2 million — is “alarmist.”

Ethiopia’s Defense Force’s call for volunteers is aimed at military veterans aged under the age of 55, officers no older than 60 and commanding officers under 64, who will take a “stand against the rebel advance,” according to a statement on the military’s official Facebook page.

State media echoed the official military appeal on Friday, calling on former military members in good physical and mental health to report locally to return to duty, according to state-run Fana TV. The return to arms is voluntary and involves a two-week registration period, it said.

The military’s call comes after nine…

