Ethiopian civil war divides diaspora in the US

As a civil war rages in Ethiopia, government forces have been fighting the TPLF, a rebel group from Tigray in the north.

The conflict has deeply divided the Ethiopian community in Washington DC – the largest in the US. Ethiopians abroad watch with dismay.

The United Nations Human Rights council will set up an independent investigation into human rights abuses on both sides of the conflict.

Filmed by Gringo Wotshela and John Landy

Produced by Morgan Gisholt Minard

Reported by Barbara Plett Usher

Edited by Xinyan Yu

