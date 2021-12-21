Ethiopia: Tigrayan leadership withdraws rebel forces as regional president asks UN to help end conflict

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Abdou Abarry, dated Sunday and seen by CNN on Monday, Debretsion Gebremichael, the leader of Tigray’s region, said he had “ordered those units that are outside the borders of Tigray to withdraw to the borders of Tigray with immediate effect.”

Having heard the call to withdraw from both the international community and the Ethiopian federal government, Gebremichael said the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) trusted that “their bold act of withdrawal will be a decisive opening act for peace,” adding he hopes to commence peace negotiations following the cessation of hostilities.

Abiy has denied civilians were being harmed or that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea had joined the fight, but reports from international observers, human rights groups and CNN have uncovered multiple atrocities. In…

