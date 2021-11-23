33.3 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says he will lead troops on front lines against rebels

By concord.web
0
115

“Starting tomorrow, I will head to the war front to lead the defense forces in person,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter late Monday, urging citizens to “lead the country with a sacrifice” and join him. “Those of you who aim to be one of Ethiopia’s children who will be celebrated in history, rise up today for your country, let’s meet at the war front.”

“In the past and in the present, the needs and lives of each and every one of us is below [the needs of] Ethiopia,” Abiy added. “We would rather die to save Ethiopia than outlive Ethiopia.”

Abiy referred to the push as the “final fight to save Ethiopia” from “internal and external enemies” who he claims are “ready to build their strength on the weakness of Ethiopia.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pictured in Addis Ababa on June 13.

The statement comes after the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — the former ruling party of Tigray — claimed its fighters had captured two towns as they…

Read more…

Previous article‘We Wasted $68 Million to Bribe People Hoarding the Leones’ -Bank Governor Confesses
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved