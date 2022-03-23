24.3 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer ends 1st spacewalk with water in his helmet

By concord.web
0
46

Maurer and NASA astronaut Raja Chari began the spacewalk at 8:32 a.m. ET.

At the beginning of the walk, Maurer experienced an issue involving the camera and light assembly on his helmet, which did not pose any threat to his safety, according to NASA. Chari assisted Maurer and they worked on a solution with mission control members on the ground, which involved some wiring. Once it was fixed, the duo began working on their spacewalk activities around 9:44 a.m. ET.

The spacewalk concluded at 3:26 p.m. ET, lasting six hours and 54 minutes. Once Maurer and Chari were back inside the air lock, water was identified in Maurer’s helmet.

The mission control team on the ground asked him to collect the water and determine how much was present. Maurer sad there was an 8- to 10-inch-diameter circle of water and dampness in the vent port. About 30% to 50% of the visor was coated in water.

The…

Read more…

Previous articleWar in Ukraine: 'Pets are getting left at train stations'
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved