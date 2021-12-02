28.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Epstein accuser: Ghislaine Maxwell is a ‘master manipulator’

By concord.web
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has begun in New York. Prosecutors say the former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them, and served them up to be sexually abused.”

Maxwell, who’s 59, faces eight charges of sex trafficking and other offences.

The BBC spoke to Teresa Helm, who accused Epstein of sexually assaulting her at the age of 22, and described Maxwell as a “master manipulator”.

Produced by Samantha Granville, Sam Beattie, Xinyan Yu

