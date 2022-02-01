EPA certifies 60 more refrigeration, air conditioning technicians

February 1, 2022

By Jeneba A Conteh

The Environment Protection Agency Sierra Leone (EPASL) in collaboration with the Freetown Polytechnic on Saturday 29th January 2022 certifies 60 more Refrigeration Air Conditioning Technicians trained on Sound Environmental and Good refrigeration practices and award of license.

The certification ceremony took place at the Freetown Polytechnic Conference hall, Ferry Junction in Freetown.

Giving the keynote address, the Deputy Director, Environment Protection Agency, Mo-Bashir Idriss, congratulated the grandaunts while noting that EPA has been working with GTI over the years to include refrigeration into their curriculum.

The training he said is good not only for the grandaunts but for the country as well.

“The certificate acquired will allow you to operate in the country and beyond while those without this certificate will not be allowed to operate in the refrigerator field. Learning is a life-long thing as new issues continue to emerge. What you have learned during this training might change in the next five years or so and the need to continue learning. As we have capacitate you try to also capacitate others,” he said.

Mr. Idriss assured GTI of EPA’s continued support noting that the series of training been undertaken was to help protect the environment.

The President of Refrigeration and Technician Association, Victor Aryee, speaking earlier, was quick to appreciate EPA for the support and partnership with GTI.

He said the training was one that will help protect the environment but ore safeguarding the lives of the populace.

Mr. Aryee advised the grandaunts to continue improving on what they have learnt and to show to EPA that they have not spent their money in vain.

The Head of Department (HOD) at refrigeration Department,Feetown Polytechnic, Saidu Ibrahim Conteh during his statement said the grandaunts exhibited a lot of knowledge during the training, adding that there were lots of experience people that participated in the training.

Mr. Conteh noted that GTI continues to improve learning outcomes while encouraging the trainees to continue improving their knowledge and calling on people that want to venture into refrigeration to go to GTI.

He said the institution now has a well-equipped lab for refrigeration training.

The Lead facilitator, PK Lahai in his statement said those who have gone through the training have gone one step forward adding that this is just the beginning.

“There is more ahead of you that you will learn while on the job. During this training we took through the ethics and professional aspect of refrigeration, he said”.

He said EPA took the bold step in equipping the refrigeration department of the Freetown Polytechnic noting that the department now latest equipment for training.

Mr. Bashiru Kargbo from the Environment Protection Agency congratulated the grandaunts and gave a brief history of the Ozone Layer and why the training of such. He said in 1985 a decision was taken to protect the Ozone layer based on a research that was looking at a particular gas that is harmful to the Ozone layer.

He said EPA contribution in protecting the Ozone Layer is to train technicians in refrigeration and custom officers, all geared towards safeguarding human lives.

Mr. Kargbo noted that EPA will continue to conduct training every year, noting that the trainings will help customs officers to be able to identify gases coming into the country.

“This is the fourth training we have conducted and gives out certificates and license. Only people that are certified through our trainings are allowed to operate in this sector. This training is also to empower our people, put more money in their pockets and most importantly help protect the environment,” he said.

“With these certificates you can gain employment in and out of the country. We at EPA are not just protecting the environment but we are also protecting the future of our people in this sector.”