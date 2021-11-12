Emiliano Sala: Flight organizer sentenced over crash that killed football star

Sala’s body was recovered from the wreckage on February 6, 2019, after a private search for the missing footballer and the pilot was commissioned by his family.
Ibbotson’s body has yet to be found, and the plane has also not been retrieved.
Henderson was convicted by a majority verdict of 10 to two in October.
The court heard that Henderson did not have a Foreign Carrier Permit (FCP), which he was required to have for the American aircraft, and did not have the required Air Operator Certificate, according to PA Media.
He had already admitted to “attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or…