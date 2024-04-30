Elevating customer service standards: Africell’s ACE initiative takes off

In a bid to foster a deeper connection with its subscribers and enhance service delivery, Africell Sierra Leone has introduced the Africell Customer Care Experience (ACE) initiative. This groundbreaking initiative, launched on Monday, April 22nd 2024, signifies a pivotal moment in the telecommunications giant’s commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Sarah Joy Komba, the Customer Care Manager of Africell Sierra Leone, emphasized the significance of ACE in cultivating an informed and interactive relationship between top ssmanagement and subscribers. She highlighted that the initiative aims to provide valuable insights to company executives, enabling them to make informed decisions and recommendations to improve service delivery.

Sarah Joy Komba reiterated that ACE underscores the company’s unwavering dedication to its subscribers, with directors and managers assuming the roles of frontline agents to better understand and address customer needs on a daily basis.

Shadi Gerjawi, the Managing Director of Africell Sierra Leone, echoed Madam Komba’s sentiments, emphasizing the company’s customer-centric approach. Shadi Gerjawi emphasized that customer care is integral to Africell’s ethos, as every aspect of the company’s operations revolves around ensuring customer satisfaction.

Mr. Gerjawi underscored the importance of ACE in shaping the company’s operations, highlighting that feedback collected from both directors and customers will inform the development of actionable plans. These plans aim to streamline the customer experience, ensuring that every interaction is seamless, fast, and reliable.

Andrew Fatorma, the Chief Admin and Human Resource Officer of Africell Sierra Leone, shed light on some of the challenges identified through ACE. One such challenge involves subscribers facing difficulties in fulfilling the criteria for SIM replacement, particularly regarding the submission of frequently dialed numbers.

As Africell Sierra Leone embarks on this transformative journey with ACE, it reaffirms its commitment to placing customers at the heart of its operations. Through enhanced communication, collaboration, and proactive problem-solving, Africell aims to set new standards of excellence in customer care within the telecommunications industry.