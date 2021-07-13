Electrician testifies in Kamarianba’s child abuse trial

July 13, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

John Junior Joshua, an electrician, yesterday, Monday, July 12, testified in the ongoing child sexual abuse trial involving the former 2018 presidential candidate of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamarianba Mansaray.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and a co-defendant Marion Aruni, are charged with several child sexual abuse crimes – including conspiracy.

The state alleges that on February 14, 2020, Valentine’s Day, Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray conspired with Aruni, and had sexual intercourse with the then 15-year-old secondary school girl.

Testifying before Justice Samuel O. Taylor, the witness identified himself as an electrician and a driver.

He told the court that he knows the first accused, Mohamed Kamarianba Mansaray, but never knew the second accused, Marion Aruni, and the victim in the matter.

He recalled on 14th of February and 31st March, 2020, when the first accused called and asked him to join him at Lumley, so that they could travel to Makeni to continue an electrical work he had already begun doing.

He said he met the accused at Lumley and together they travelled to Makeni, where he continued his electrical work, stating that in Makeni he put up at the same house with the accused.

“On Friday, 14th February, I woke up,saw and greeted the first accused. He responded and told me he was not feeling bright and I went down to continue my work,” he testified.

He further stated that by 4pm, the first accused went down to where he was working and told him that he had some refreshment for them (the workers at his site), and that food and drinks were saved.

He said on Sunday, February 16th, him together with the accused and some carpenters, travelled to Kono, nothing that he was the one who drove the car because the accused complained that he was not feeling well and needed him to be around.

He said they spent some days in Kono and returned to Makeni, and that from Makeni they also travelled to Bo Town to supervise the first accused’s other construction site, and from Bo they went to Kono.

He said they later returned to Makeni, while they later travelled to Freetown on a particular Friday.

Trial comes up today for more evidence.