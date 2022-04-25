Electrician jailed for allegedly diverting EDSA electricity

By Jeneba A Conteh

42-year -old Kaprie Bangura, an electrician, made another appearance before the Principal Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown.

He was before the court on three count charges to wit diverting electricity contrary to Section 72 of the National Electricity Act No.16 of 2011, damaging of supply line contrary to Section 73 of the National Electricity Act No.16 of 2011 and extinguishing or damaging public lamp contrary to Section 70 (1) of the National Electricity Act No.16 of 2011.

It was alleged that the accused on Sunday, 20th March, 2022, along Old Aberdeen Ferry Road in Freetown, willfully diverted damaged electricity supply line.

Prosecution witness No.1, Sergeant 8904 Solomon Amadu, attached to the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) Syndicate Unit, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters, said he recognised the accused person in the dock.

He said while on duty on the 21st March, 2022, a case and enquiry file was handed over to him by Inspector Barrie and that the file contained statement that was obtained from the investigator at EDSA office.

He said on the same day the said Alhaji Bayo Kargbo brought in one David Kpah together with exhibit of sixty yards of 35 millimeter cables and reported that on Sunday, 20th of March,2022, he obtained statements from two people and that they were granted bail at the police station.

He said upon the information of the two people, the investigation was led to the accused person in the dock.

He said the accused was brought in together with a coloured bag and that the said bag was immediately searched at the said police station in the presence of himself the accused person and other police officers.

He said during the search, items were discovered from the bag including one segment meter with serial number 9800102842, 20 screw drivers, three pliers, one hammer, three pieces of hand gloves, Conlog meter 0424296680,one hundred and thirty two pieces meter seals.

He said he asked the accused person about the said items and that the accused provided names of the two people that owned the meters while he claimed ownership of the other items.

He said items were taken to the exhibit officer for safe keeping.

He said on the 6th April 2022 himself and Sergeant 10109 Jengo F obtained caution statement from the accused person and he did the recording.

He said the statement was read to the accused person and that he admitted it to be true and correct by affixing his right hand thumb print.

Counsel representing the accused person, Charles I. Williams renewed his previous bail application.

However, Magistrate Kekura refused bail and sent the accused person to the Male Correctional Center in Freetown and adjourned the matter to the 26th April,2022.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ibrahim S.Mansaray is prosecuting the matter.