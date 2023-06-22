Election violence: International Community calls for calm

By Ishmael Dumbuya

In a joint statement issued the United Kingdom, United States, Ireland, German, France, and EU delegation, members of the international community have raised concerns over election- related violence and aggression across the country in the run up to the elections.

They therefore urged everyone to refrain from violence, respect the political choices of others, and reject the language of hate and division.

The international community cited a peace pledge signed in May wherein President Bio, Samura Kamara and all other political parties committed to a peaceful campaigns, and fair conduct of the June 24th elections, and to resolve grievances through court.

They noted that the pledge should set the tone for all supporters in the days ahead.

The statement concluded that the deployment of national and international observers is ongoing, and that they expect to witness a transparent, inclusive, credible and peaceful election that reflects the will of the people.

The recent spate of election-related violence, hate speeches and incitements in the country has questioned the resoluteness and rationality of ordinary Sierra Leoneans.