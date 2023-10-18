Eight in custody for attempted sacrilege, arson

Eight (8) accused persons, Alpha Bangura, Patheh Jalloh, Dauda Jalloh, Santigie Koroma and four (4) others made their first appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Court No.1 Pademba Road, Freetown, for allegedly entering into the Gate Way Evangelistic Ministry Church and stole items in the Church worth over one hundred thousand Leones.

The accused persons are charged with seven counts ranging from conspiracy contrary to law, sacrilege contrary to Section 24 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916,attempted arson contrary to Section 8 of the Malicious Damage Act 1861,malicious damage contrary to Section 51 of the Malicious Damage Act 1861, throwing missiles contrary to Section 6 of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965, riotous conduct contrary to Section 12 (a) of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965 as repealed and replaced by Act No.15 of 1973 and disorderly behavior contrary to Section 12 (a) of the Public Order Act 46 of 1965 as amended by Act No.15.

According to the particulars of offence on count 1, the accused persons, on Sunday 24th September, 2023, at the Gate Way Evangelistic Ministry Church at Quarry Kissy, Freetown, conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a crime.

Count 2 states that, all accused persons on the same date and place, broke into nand entered the Gateway Evangelistic Ministry Church and stole therein one Lenovo laptop computer, 1 computer laptop, 1 Iphone 13 Promax, 1 Ultra Samsung mobile phone and 10 yards carpet, all to the total value of one hundred and twenty seven thousand two hundred Leones (Le127,200/00), property of the said Church.

Count 3 states that the first accused, Alpha Bangura, on the same date and place attempted to set fire on the Gateway Evangelistic Ministry Church.

Count 4 states that, the second accused Patheh Jalloh and the 8th accused on the same date and place maliciously damaged 58 pieces of window glasses and their frames, 3 plasma television, 2 HPIS computers and other valuable items all to the total value of three hundred and twenty seven thousand new Leones, property of the Gateway Evangelistic Ministry Church.

Count 5 state that the same accused persons excluded the first accused on the same date and place were found throwing missiles at the Gateway Evangelistic Ministry Church.

Count 6 further that the same accused persons on the same date and place behaved in a riotous manner.

Count 7 state that the accused persons on the same date and place did behave in a disorderly manner.

The accused were represented by Julian Cole Esq. who applied for bail, but the Prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that most of the accused didn’t have fix abodes and that they will jump bail if given.

In that light bail was granted to Alimamy Koroma and Mohamed Conteh special bail because they are student.

The bail condition for them is one hundred and fifty thousand Leones plus one surety each, and the sureties must be gainfully employed and they should surrender their voter/national ID cards.

For the rest of the accused persons, bail was granted in the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand Leones plus 2 sureties each and they must be gainfully employed.

The accused persons didn’t meet the condition as they were taken to prison until the 20th October 2023.

ASP Ibrahim Mansaray is prosecuting the matter.