‘Effects of climate change add to economic challenges in Sierra Leone’ -UNIDO Country Rep

UNIDO Country Representative in Sierra Leone, Mariatu Swaray, has stated that the multifaceted effects of climate change add to the economic challenges already faced by vulnerable communities around the world and in Sierra Leone.

She said planning ahead allows to create climate-resilient economic capable of withstanding stocks and recover from them with reduced costs.

She was speaking at a one day stakeholders validation workshop held at the Sierra Palms Hotel, in Freetown, on the promotion of climate adaptation technology model innovation and entrepreneurship in Sierra Leone organized by the Global Environment Facility and UNIDO.

She said to date UNIDO and its partners have collaborated on the implementation of seven projects in Sierra Leone, within the areas of trade, capacity development, energy and environment, job creation and climate technology, noting that building on the encouraging effects achieved through the good collaboration, UNIDO and its partners seek to leverage the results obtained from the set of past climate change adaptation projects to support Sierra Leone in its goal to build a climate resilient economy.

She said the private sector plays a key role in the economy and the climate change adaptation market and acts as an innovation catalyst. Nevertheless, MSMEs still face several barriers that halt access to financing and constrain the expression of their full potential and tackling those barriers is crucial to unlock local innovation potential and address specific adaptation needs and priorities.

“Ladies and gentlemen, whilst challenges persist, they also provide a window of opportunity for change. UNIDO is aware that promoting climate resilience does not only address vulnerability, it also offers an opportunity for growth to local enterprises and vulnerable communities, she said.

She said as the specialized UN agency supporting countries pursue inclusive and sustainable industrial development (ISID), UNIDO comes with extensive expertise in the area of climate innovation and entrepreneurship through partnership building and resource mobilization.

She said UNIDO promotes an integrated approach aimed at creating shared prosperity, advancing economic competitiveness and safeguarding the environment and strengthening knowledge and institutions.

She said UNIDO is leading the way in leveraging the opportunities offered by the fourth industrial revolution and recognizes that know-how and technology sharing are crucial elements to achieve progress by innovation for the benefit of all and in order to operationalize its goal to eradicate poverty and create shared benefits, UNIDO recognizes the importance of investing in the local private sector and enable MSMEs drive adaptation efforts.

She said the UNIDO GEF 7 Project seeks to increase availability and accessibility of climate adaptation measures for most vulnerable communities and reduce exposure to the impacts of climate change and the proposed interventions will a twofold effect of making vulnerable communities resilient to climate change and boosting economic growth and innovation for MSMEs.

She said the project’s objective is to reduce vulnerability and increase resilience of vulnerable populations by supporting MSME-driven innovation, transfer and large-scale development of adaptation technologies, products and services in the water, agriculture and energy sectors in Sierra Leone.

She said the project is structured in five components, including Strengthening institutional and frameworks of adaptation MSMEs; 2) Scaling up support for adaptation MSMES, 3) financing access for vulnerable groups to acquire adaptation technologies.

She further stated that the components will remove barriers to MSMEs development by improving the business environment for climate adaptation innovation and will create an integrated mechanism to develop and deploy innovation technologies.

Also speaking, Director of the Environment at the Environmental Protection Agency, Sheku Kallay said as Agency they have the mandate and responsible for the protection of the environment and ensure that the environment is safe for everyone living in Sierra Leone.

He said the also sit at the Global Environment Facility and they have over the years worked with other agencies to ensure that the environment is protected.

According to presentation, Sierra Leone is already experiencing the consequences of climate change including floods, water scarcity, changes in precipitation patterns, sea level rise and there is an ongoing national adaptation planning process and Sierra Leone needs support to make socioeconomic growth resilient and less vulnerable to those impacts Water, energy and food sectors are key for the national economy, with agriculture being its main contributor.