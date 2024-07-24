ECSL theft matter goes to High Court

By Mohamed J Kargbo

After preliminary investigations in the Magistrate Court presided over by Sahr Kekura,Mohamed Turay,Ishmael Sesay, Charles F.Yonjai,and Sahr Kamanda,who were accused of store breaking and larceny, have been sent to the High Court for trial.

They charged with conspiracy, store breaking, larceny,and receiving stolen goods contrary to section 33 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

It was alleged that,on September 12,2023, at the ECSL Wellington branch in Freetown, the accused conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to with store breaking and larceny.

It was alleged the accused persons on the above date and place, with intent to steal, broke into and stole one hundred and forty two tablets valued four million one hundred and ten Kenya Shillings, equivalent to millions of Leones.

The accused persons were also to have on a specific date in September, at PMB Wellington in Freetown did receive eleven ECSL tablets valued three hundred and eighteen thousand five hundred and thirty-eight Kenya

Shillings, equivalent to hundreds of thousands of Leones.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura noted that the prosecution had established sufficient evidence to warrant a committal of the matter to the High Court.

He committed the matter to the High Court for further trial pursuant to section 120 of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965. All accused were put on bail.

Superintendent of police Ibrahim S Mansaray was prosecuting the matter.