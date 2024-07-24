ECSL, IDEA engage Youth, gender and disabilities stakeholders on electoral processes

By Alfred Koroma

In other to get an inclusive feedback and recommendations from the general public, the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) with support from International IDEA has on Monday 22 July started its engagement with youth, gender and disabilities stakeholders in the Western Area region.

The event which will proceed to the other regions across the country follows last week stakeholders’ engagement aimed at strengthening electoral systems and processes in the next electoral plan.

In her statement, the ECSL Commissioner for the Western Area region, Zainab Umu Moseray who chaired the event said they are engaging youth, gender and disabilities stakeholders to let them understand the work of the Commission, and get a feedback and recommendations from them.

“We are here to let you have your say. Everybody’s ballot is valued,” she told the stakeholders, encouraging them to freely make contributions to the issues discussed.

“We engaged you because we hold you to the highest esteem. We want you to tell us what you think about the election and make recommendations, the Chief Electoral Commissioner, Mohammed Konneh re- echoed.

He recalled the Commission’s role in ensuring increased participation of women in governance, and stressed the importance to further prioritize both the abled and disabled gender.

“That will be part of our next Electoral plan,” he said, noting there should be no reason to discriminate against anyone as long as they are able to serve.

The ECSL Boss also disclosed the Commission’s plan to fix an elevator at its headquarter building to mitigate the struggle persons with disabilities face in accessing the office.

ECSL engagement of stakeholders across the country is being supported by International IDEA, an inter-governmental agency that works to promote democracy and electoral systems, with focus on representation, participation, rights and the rule of law.

The Country head of the Agency, Dr. Idriss Mamoud Tarawally described ECSL-stakeholder engagement as very important, and encouraged the youth and persons with disabilities participating in the engagements to put their concerns to the Electoral Commission.

He also disclosed that International IDEA would be providing grants to various groups across the country for community activities relevant to the work of the Commission.