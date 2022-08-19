ECOWAS sensitises journalists on ROGEAP project

In a bid to have a successful implementation of the Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) through the Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization, yesterday commenced the first regional sensitization workshop for the project’s network of journalists.

The two-day workshop which is taking place in Contonou, Benin on 17th – 18th, 2022, brought together 19 journalists drawn from each ECOWAS member States and four (4) Sahelian countries (Cameroon, Mauritanian, Central African Republic, and Chad).

The main objective of the project is to increase electricity access rate in rural areas across ECOWAS Region and four (4) Sahelian countries (Cameroon, Mauritanian, Central African Republic, and Chad) through off-grid solar PV technology.

Further more, the regional workshop focuses in sensitizing and build the capacity of the journalists on the ROGEAP project and solar off-grid technology in order to facilitate their role as ambassadors and media focal points in their respective country.

In his explanations, Joel Ahofodji, ROGEAP Communication Expert said, they are also hoping in achieving the following at the end of the workshop;

strengthen journalists’ knowledge of ROGEAP and access to off-grid electricity, to understand the implementation mechanisms, objectives, roles and responsibilities of each journalist. Joel noted that they will be providing journalists with information on the current energy situation in the sub-region, presenting the project as one of the best solutions.

“We also want to strengthen interaction and information exchange with journalists, build a lasting relationship with journalists to encourage their interest in producing regular articles or reports on the project and off-grid electricity, to set up a strategy for the intervention of journalists to monitor communication activities and the production of articles and reports for the visibility of ROGEAP in all the Member States”, he Maintained.

Out of a total population of 406 million people living in West Africa and the Sahel regions, an estimated 208 million have no access to electricity of which 70 percent live in rural areas.

Due to the strategic importance of energy in achieving sustainable development and poverty reduction in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Sahel regions, the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), in partnership with the West African Development Bank (WADB) has recently launched the Regional Off-Grid Electrification Project (ROGEP), in a bid to increase access to electricity for households, businesses and public institutions using modern, stand alone solar technology through a harmonized regional approach.

The World Bank approved the project on April 17, 2019, however, due to the expiration of the effectiveness period, the agreement between ECREEE and the World Bank was terminated on March 31, 2020.

Subsequently, the project was restructured and approved by the World Bank on March 11, 2021, with ECOWAS and BOAD as its two implementing agencies. Following its restructuring, the project was also renamed the ‘Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP)’.

The project is currently co-financed by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and the Directorate General for International Cooperation (DGIS) of the Government of the Netherlands. It is part of the ECOWAS Program on Access to Sustainable Electricity Services (EPASES), contributing directly to the objectives of the ECOWAS Regional Renewable Energy Policy (EREP), with the goal of providing universal access to electricity in the two regions by 2030.

The project has two main components. Component one deals with development of a regional market for off-grid solar PV systems. It objective sought through this component, whose implementation is the responsibility of the ECOWAS Commission, is to establish (1.A) an enabling environment, (1.B) provide technical assistance to private companies, (1.C) provide financial assistance to private companies, and (1.D) remove barriers to facilitate access to the off-grid market.

Component 2: Access to Finance. The objective of this component is to enable the private sector to access financing for off-grid solar PV products.