Ecobank-SL celebrates International Women’s Day

By Abdul Razack Gbla

Following a vibrant display of commitment to gender equality and employee well-being, Ecobank Sierra Leone organised a Health and Wellness Walk on Saturday, March 9th. The event, spanning from Lumley Atlantic to Family Kingdom, concluded with dynamic aerobics and insightful Mental Health discussions at Africell Sport Zone.

The Managing Director, Sebastian Ashong-Katai, commended Ecobankers for their enthusiastic participation in honoring the invaluable contributions of remarkable women in the workplace. The occasion also included free breast cancer check-ups, underscoring the bank’s dedication to promoting women’s health.

“At Ecobank, we firmly believe in creating a world that is equal and inclusive, ensuring a better future for everyone, especially women. We are committed to investing in women to drive change, close gender gaps, and advance careers,” stated Ashong-Katai.

Highlighting the bank’s efforts, he said that women make up 29% of the management/leadership teams and 44% of the overall staff base in Ecobank Sierra Leone. This statistic reflects the institution’s commitment to facilitating diversity and inclusivity within its ranks.

The event’s social media campaign, featuring hashtags #InspireInclusion, #IWD2024, and #EcobankSierraLeone, further amplifies the bank’s message of empowering women and championing gender equality. Ecobank’s initiative stands as a commendable step towards creating a more inclusive workplace and fostering positive change within the community.