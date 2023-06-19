Ecobank save and win promotion: Lumley market trader won, receives new motorbike

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

One Isatu Jalloh, a petty trader at the Lumley Market, with account number 6364008354, last week Thursday received a brand new motorbike from Ecobank after winning the second draw of the bank’s save and win promotion.

Jalloh, during the second raffle draw of the bank’s Kapu gentri’ save and win give away promotion on Friday, emerged as the winner of a brand new motorbike.

Speaking after receiving the brand new motorbike, Jalloh said when she received the call that she had won a motorbike from Ecobank, she didn’t believe and that she thought the call was fraud.

She said when she later confirmed that the call indeed came from the bank, she took the good news to her colleague traders that she has won a motorbike simple by having an account and saving with Ecobank.

He expressed happiness for emerging as the winner of a motorbike, stating that the motorbike is a gift from God and promised to ensure that she takes the good news to other market women and encourage them to have an account and do savings with Ecobank.

She promised to encourage other people to do savings with the bank because they will stand a chance to win the grand prize,a brand new car.

Six other customers who also won other attractive prizes including cash, Samsung smart phone, expensive Bluetooth speakers and others, also received their prizes.

The promotion was launched by the bank in October 2022 with lots of attractive prizes including cash, phones, Bluetooth speakers, motorbikes, tricycle (kekeh) and a brand new car as grand prize to be won by its customers.

However, in December 2022, the bank held its first raffle draw and many prizes were won including a brand new motorbike again.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at their Lightfoot Boston Street Head Office, Executive Director who also doubles as Head of Corporate Bank, Winston Williams, said the promotion was launched in order to encourage savings culture among Sierra Leoneans.

He explained that for someone to qualify to be part of the raffle draw, that person first need to have a savings account with the bank and must be able to save at least NLe 20,000 and above within the promotion period to win a brand new car as a grand prize.

He noted that for a customer to win the second big prize, which is the tricycle (kekeh) he or she needs to save at least up to NLe 10,000 and above within the promotion period and a customer who saves at least NLe 5,000 and above to win motorbike, smartphones and other prizes.

He encouraged people to take advantage of the opportunity and stand a chance to win a brand new car for free.

Ecobank Sierra Leone commenced business in November 2006. It provides a wide range of financial services to; Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Banking customers through its head office and branches in Freetown, Makeni, Kenema and Bo.