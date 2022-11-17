EAP group of companies to erect ultramodern city at York Village

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Ebenezer the Almighty Prosperous aka E.A.P group of companies is set to have a modern City that will be environmentally fascinating, exotic and stunning for residential, entertainment, recreational and tourism purposes at York Village.

During an engagement with the media on November 15th at 9th floor, Freetown City Council Building Hall, Professor Alex O. Phillips, Group Chairman said the Motherland City project which is to be implemented by the EAP Group of Companies will brand Sierra Leone as the foremost tourist investment destination in Africa.

“The establishment of the most exquisite all- sufficient 21st century smart city is said to begin in 2023. Infrastructures such as roads, water and electricity will occupy the first phase of construction, which is expected in two years and the city which costs is estimated at around 200 million USD is expected to be completed by April 2027”.

Chairman Phillips said the Motherland City will consist of 10,000 residential units, shopping mall in 250 units, wax museum, 4 factories, and energy wind mills for power generation, ferry depot and terminal, service center for machinery, hospital complex, schools, amusement park, hotels, restaurants, entertainment centers and other life enjoyable facilities.

He maintained that the construction strategy will be historic, multifaceted and most importantly Citizens-centric so as to present Sierra Leone on the global stage as a land for investment opportunities.

Phillips averred that the Smart city will attract more businesses, thereby boosting the Country’s economy and reducing unemployment because businesses flock to cities with smarter infrastructure to lowers their operating costs, thereby improving their profit margins and opportunities for growth.

“City councils in particular, who are often strapped for cash, can benefit massively from investing in Motherland City, seeing both immediate and long-term cost savings that allow them to increase their budgets in other crucial areas of work – such as social welfare”.

On the area of social benefit, Professor Phillips said Motherland city initiative will prioritize people, both residents and visitors, which he said will improve the quality of life for everyone in the city.

He said the EAP Group of Companies Ltd intend in keeping their projects transparent and relevant through working with actors across society.

Chairman Phillips assured that the Motherland City when completed will save each Sierra Leonean citizen staying in Freetown 125 hours a year. He said Freetown is currently 4 mph, causing drivers to lose up to 70 hours per year.

“Motherland city will provide better traffic management and therefore quicker and safer roads, this will give drivers up to 60 hours back annually. The Sierra Leone’s Motherland City of hope, when completed will improve net spending inflows, crate jobs and contribute to tax revenues by generating substantial amounts of taxes to the local and central Government authorities”.