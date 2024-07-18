Driver sent to prison for TVS motorcycle fraud 

By Elizabeth Kamara

Twenty-eight-year-old driver Tamba Michael made his first appearance before Magistrate Santigie Bangura at Pademba Road Court No. 2 in Freetown. He faces a charge of fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20 (i) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

According to the charge sheet, on Monday, May 20, 2024, at No. 37 Spur Loop, Wilberforce, Freetown, Michael fraudulently converted to his own use a TVS Star Sport motorcycle with registration number AVJ 207, valued at twenty-four thousand Leones (24,000). The motorcycle had been entrusted to him by Mohamed Alim Jalloh for commercial purposes.

No plea was taken when the charge was read and explained to the accused. Sergeant 8811 Florence M. Wilson requested a short adjournment to confer with her witness.

Magistrate Bangura denied bail and remanded Michael to the male correctional facility in Freetown. The matter was adjourned to July 25, 2024, for further hearings.