Driver jailed six months for fraud

By Jeneba A Conteh

34-year -old Hassan Thullah “aka Bear Weather” a driver, made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of  the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on one count charge to wit obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916

It was alleged that on Wednesday 4th September, 2021, at No. 20 Pratt Street in Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of six million Leones (6,000,000) from Nannah Kamara by falsely pretending to supply her one trip of granite stone, knowing same to be false

The charge was read and explained to the accused person and he pleaded guilty.

The unrepresented convict asked the bench to pardon him and temper justice with mercy.

Magistrate Kekura noted that the accused didn’t waste the court’s time, thus handing down six months sentence on him or pays two millions Leones as fine.

Police constable 15152 Turay H. B. prosecuted the matter

