Driver in court on alleged wounding

By Mohamed J Kargbo

Alusine Sesay, a truck driver made his first appearance before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Pademba road court No.2 in Freetown.

The accused was stranding trial on three count charges, including wounding with intent, wounding and assault causing actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 of the offences against the persons Act 1861.

According to the particulars of offence, on Monday 20th May 2024, at Tipper Ground Levuma Beach in Freetown, Alusine Sesay wounded one Mohamed Kargbo with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

On count two and three, on the same date and place the accused person maliciously wounded and assaulted the said Mohamed Kargbo in a manner thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

When the charges were read and explained to the accused person, he did not enter a plea.

Sergeant 9155 Dwight Macarthy led Mohamed Kargbon who doubles as the witness and also the complainant in the matter. Kargbo who live at Kanigo Community stated that he recognized the accused person who he usually sees around the Tipper Ground, Levuma Beach Goderich.

He said on the 20th of May 2024, he went to his site to inspect it and to his surprised he met the accused person processing kush in his unfinished building, after prior warning and complaints against him.

The witness said that he was left with no option but to dispose the consignment kush by kicking it into waters.

He said to his surprise the accused stabbed him with a knife on his ribs, but on the second attempt he dropped the knife after piercing himself because he held the sharp side of the knife.

Kargbo said he flee for his life and went to Lumley police station where he made a report, and was issued a medical request form which he took to Lumley hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

He told the court that he received eight stitches with a Tecno Spark 6AR mobile phone which he later printed into hard copies.

The mobile phone, photographs and the police statements were produced and tendered in court to form part of the court records as evidence.

The witness was cross examined by the accused person who was unrepresented.

Meanwhile Magistrate Bangura refused bail, and remanded the accused person to the Male Correctional Facility in Freetown.

The matter was adjourned to the 25th July 2024, for further trials.