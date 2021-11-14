20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, November 14, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Dress embroidery project unifies women around the world

By concord.web
0
195

An artist has said her dress embroidery project has globally connected women from different cultures.

Kirstie Macleod from Somerset started The Red Dress project to help marginalised women tell their stories through embroidery.

More than 240 people took part and embroidered an image onto the dress that represents themselves and their culture.

It has taken almost 12 years to complete.

Embroiderer Blanka Kolkova, from the Czech Republic, said: ” When I first saw the project I thought it was pure sisterhood.”

Video journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley

Read more…

Previous articleOver 50 dead and 12 injured after clashes at same Ecuadorian prison where a riot left more than 100 dead in September
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved