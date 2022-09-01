Dr.Owizz to testify in Kambia murder matter

SHARE

By Jeneba A.Conteh

Lead defense counsel in the ongoing murder matter involving four accused persons, who allegedly murdered Amidu Kargbo in Kambia, H.M Gavao,has applied for the court to subpoena the government pathologist,Dr.Owizz Koroma, stating that the prosecution witness who had wanted to tender the cause of death, lacks the competence and knowledge to do so.

The accused persons- Abubakar Suleiman Kamara, Dora Samuella Kamara, Benjamin Mohamed Lamin Kamara and Imatu Suleiman Kamara were arraigned before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 on two count charges of conspiracy and murder contrary to law.

Police alleged that all accused persons on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at No.4 Mamah Lane, Kambia 2 in the Magbema Chiefdom, North-west judicial district, Northern Province, conspired together with other persons unknown to murder Amidu Kargbo.

It was also alleged that the said accused persons on the same date and place murdered Amidu Kargbo.

Prosecution witness, Detective Inspector, Paul Amara Makieu, attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, recognized all accused and recalled on Saturday 16 August, 2022.

He said while on duty, he received a transferred case of an alleged murder from the Northwest Police Divisional headquarters and a bunch of cane for a continuation of investigations.

In the said case file received, he said there were some documents attached including one endorsed police request form for postmortem from Kambia, four photos of the deceased of the incident and four voluntary caution statements of all the accused, which had been in the custody of the police.

He said on 22nd and 23rd July, himself and Inspector Tamba Kasigbama obtained further voluntary statements separately from the accused, read and explained to them in Krio which they admitted to be true and correct by signing, using their thumbprint.

He said on 15th August, whilst on duty, he received the cause of death from the government consultant pathologist, Dr. Owizz Koroma.

He said on August 17th, himself and Inspector Tamba Kasigbama charged the four accused persons on 2 counts of conspiracy and murder.

While being cross examined by defense counsel, Hindolo Gavao, the witness said the accused denied the allegations against them and that he visited the scene of crime during the course of investigation.

He said from the point of the first incident to the location where the deceased was found was quite a distance and that the deceased struggled to go to a nearby swamp.

He said the accused had told him that the deceased was chased by other people after they untied him, adding that he died of multiple blunt force injury.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Ngegba was concerned about the availability and timely appearance of Dr. Owizz Koroma due to the nature of his job as a pathologist.

He refused bail and adjourned the matter to the 5th September, 2022.