Dr. Kandeh Yumkella Urges Overhaul of EDSA And EGTC

The Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy, and Food Security, Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, has called for a complete overhaul of EDSA and EGTC to enhance their efficiency at service delivery.

The bold and brash call was made at the Ministry of Information and Civic Education’s weekly government press briefing on Tuesday 2nd July, 2024.

Dr. Kandeh Yumkella did not mince his words when he pointed out that the two institutions have little to show, for all the support they have received over the years, particularly from the World Bank, MCC, among others, which is why he was requesting for the establishment of professional boards that can effectively manage the country’s electricity utility by providing strategic and technical guidance to both EDSA and EGTC to enable them generate and distribute electricity and also pay for it to their vendors.

“The call for aggressive and intrusive reform of EDSA and EGTC is to avoid losing $431 million by 2027,” Dr Yumkella said, underscoring that transitioning from HFO ( to what?) will help EDSA add $192 million to its cash flow.

He furthered that with reforms EDSA will improve on its 33KV and 11KV distribution networks and also institute an efficient audit system.

According to him, EDSA should use an advanced metering system for its 3000 largest consumers, that account for 40% of its electricity consumption.

Dr Yumkella called for private sector involvement in EDSA’s activities to ensure drastic reduction in electricity theft.

“This call is not a witch-hunt but a progressive one that would capacitate and upscale the country’s challenged energy sector”.

For decades, he averred, governments in and out have not demonstrated political will, to truly reform EDSA which is why the country continues to face power challenges.