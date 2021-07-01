Dr.Abdulai O. Conteh, others chat way forward for APC

July 8, 2021

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Dr.Abdulai O. Conteh on the move to restore peace in APC

Following persistent impasses between the present executive members of the All People’s Congress Party (APC) and revolutionary bodies including the National Reformation Movement (NRM) and the All Reformation Movement, the party elders yesterday held a closed door meeting wherein they discussed the way forward to achieving lasting peace and prepare the grounds for victory come 2023.

Since the APC lost the 2018 presidential elections to the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), there have been a lot of skirmishes within the party. The NRM and ARM squarely blamed the lost on the undemocratic ideologies orchestrated by the party executives.

Members of the revolutionary groups have also on different occasions challenged the party’s executive in court for extending their stay in office beyond their mandate.

Following the ugly development, the party’s founding members, elders, stakeholders and the secretariat, yesterday met to chat a way forward.

According to one of the stakeholders and founding members of the party, Dr. Abdulai O. Conteh, the meeting was geared towards bringing the protagonists involved for a further and peaceful deliberation.

He said they wished the meeting would have been held before now, noting that if it had happened, it would have warded off dissention and griefs.

He promised that another meeting will soon be held where the protagonists involved would be invited for further deliberation and a permanent settlement.