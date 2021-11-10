DNA to identify Wellington fire victims

November 10, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Senior medical doctor at the Connaught Hospital Mortuary, has told Concord Times that Government would conduct DNA test on all the fire victims that were unidentifiable, to ascertain their sex, tribe and other personal information.

Doctor Alfred Koroma told Concord Times that they have already collected DNA samples and those samples will be taken to overseas for test, after which they will be able to know the number of males, females, their names, tribes and relatives.

He was speaking to Concord Times on Monday, October 8, at the burial site of the Wellington tanker explosion victims, Waterloo at the outskirt of Freetown.

The fuel tanker explosion incident last Friday was reported to have claimed dozens of lives with many left severely injured.

Over 85 unidentified victims were on Monday October 8, laid to rest at Bolima Cemetery , Waterloo in the presence of President Julius Maada Bio.

“Those we buried today are the unidentified corps, we have taken their simples for DNA test to know the amount of males and females and also know their origin including tribes and names and relatives,” Doctor Koroma said.

He further stated that there were other victims who died in the various hospitals including Connaught, 34 Military and Rokupa hospitals and their relative were able to identify them.

He stated that even the victims themselves were able to give out their information before they passed away.

He said the country’s Chief Medical Examiner, Doctor Simeone Owizz Koroma has already prepared death certificates for them and will be handed over to their respective relatives for burial.

He said over seven corps have been collected by their relatives for burial and if at all nobody go for those remaining corps the government will take the responsibility to bury them.