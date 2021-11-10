Director of Rural Energy testifies in solar theft matter

November 10, 2021

By Jeneba A. Conteh

Mustapha Sannoh, Director of Rural Energy, Ministry of Energy on Monday 8 November 2021, testified before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Court No. 1 at Pademba Road Freetown, where he recognized three accused persons: Joseph Sylvester Conteh, Amadu Bello Fofanah and Abass Kamara.

He recalled that on the 1st August to the 30th September 2021, he received a call from the Criminal Investigations Department at Lungi to come and identify solar panels that were discovered from one of the suspects, now accused.

He said he immediately went to Lungi as per instructions from the Permanent Secretary and arrived in the presence of some Police Officers and identified 23 solar panels and 5 batteries which were having the Ministry’s Identifications, bearing “MEWR” (Ministry of Energy and Water Resources).

The witness said after identifying the solar panels, he then made a statement at the Lungi Police Station.

It could be recall that all three accused Joseph Sylvester Conteh, Amadu Bello Fofanah and Abass Kamara were charged on two counts of conspiracy and larceny contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the charge sheet, all accused on count 1, between 1st August to 30th September 2021, at Kamara Street Masoila Lungi conspired to commit a crime to wit larceny.

Count 2 state that all accused on the same date and place stole 40 solar panels and 40 solar batteries of Volvo property of the Sierra Leone government.

All accused were granted 200 million Leones bail each, matter Prosecuted by I. G Fofanah, adjourned to the 11th November 2021.