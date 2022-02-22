Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister receives copies of letters of credentials from H.E. Lurong Quoc Thinh and H.E Shlomit Sufa

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara has received copies of letters of credentials from two Ambassadors designates from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the state of Israel to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The copies of credentials were presented by H.E Lurong Quoc Thinh Ambassador designates of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam – Resident in Abuja and H.E Shlomit Sufa Ambassador designates of the State of Israel, resident in Accra.

The Ambassadors designate commended the Government on it proactive Governance and efficient policy reforms that have added more value to the Country’s democracy. The establishment of the Peace and National Cohesion Commission, the abolishment of the death penalty, the amended Public Order Act 1965, which repeals the 55-year-old seditious libel section that criminalized free speech, were among the gains highlighted.

On behalf of the Government of Sierra Leone, The Deputy Minister welcomed the Ambassadors designate as she formally received copies of their credentials. She reiterated the Government commitment towards strengthening the longstanding relationships of mutual supports that exists among their Countries . She highlighted series of issues they will be engaging on after their official presentation of Credentials to His Excellency President Maada Bio on Tuesday 22nd February,2022. Key among those issues geared towards diplomatic relations on Sierra Leone’s bid for the UN Security Council in the non-permanent category for the term 2024-2025, gender equality and empowerment, SDGs implementation, Education, Agriculture and post-COVID-19 recovery.

Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara assured them of a peaceful stay as they await their official presentation of credentials to His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio.