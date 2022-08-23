Deforestation under the watch of District Forestry Officer worries MP

By Alfred Koroma

Member of Parliament representing Constituency 003 in Kailahun District, Hon. Hindolo Moiwo Gevao, has vent out dissatisfaction over the continuous timber logging in the district, describing it as very scary and very worrisome.

The MP expresses shock that the said timber logging is happening under the watch of the District Forestry Officer.

Kailahun host part of the Gola Forest reserves, the largest area of lowland rain forest remaining in Sierra Leone, and one of the most important sites for the conservation of threatened wildlife in the country.

In recent years, the District has been on the headlines for its notorious development of cutting down trees without replacing them. Statistics from Global Forest Watch indicates that Kaulahun had 378kha of tree cover, extending over 91% of its land area in 2010. But by 2021, the District has lost 7.60kha of its tree cover, equivalent to 3.48Mt of CO2 emissions.

“What has started entering in Kailahun is very disgraceful, very shameful, very annoying, and very scary. Timber logging Companies are entering Kailahun, cutting down our trees to trade them in China,” Hon. Gevao told SLBC.

Two months ago, the Minister of Internal Affairs arrested a truck loaded with timber, he said, noting “I want to tell the Kailahun people that timber logging is unacceptable in Kailahun. Unless we hate ourselves. Unless we want our houses brought down during the rains; unless we want our streams dry during the dry season.”

Hon. Gevao encouraged other indigenes of Kailahun to report anyone caught destroying their forest in the name of timber logging. “Timber logging is destroying us a district. It is destroying us as a nation.”