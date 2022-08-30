Defense to file no case submission in robbery matter

SHARE

By Jeneba A.Conteh

As prosecution closed their case on Monday,August 29,2022,defense counsel representing the accused persons in the ongoing robbery matter in the Magistrates court, J.M Jengo, has told the court that on the next adjourned date he will submit a no-case submission on the said matter.

Meanwhile, Issa Kamara, detectives Sergeant 8976, an exhibit clerk attached at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarter in Freetown, testified before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown.

The accused persons, Amadu Bello Mohamed Thailey aka Bomb Micnt, Augustine Korfuma aka Councilor, Boibe Gibnia Conteh and Daniel Somuta aka One Man Geng, were arraigned in court on four count charges ranging from conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to law, robbery with aggravation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and caring offensive weapon without lawful authority and reasonable excuse, all contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was alleged that all accused persons on Friday 1st July,2022, at Wongor Mining International Corporation, Sierra Leone Limited, Kumoroh Village in the Nimikoro Chiefdom, Kono District, conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

It was also alleged that the accused persons on the same date and place, being armed with cutlass and scissors, robbed Ruiping Chen, a Chinese national, a black bag containing four thousand, four hundred and ninety eight point five four grams concentrate of gold substance valued $38,00 USD,equivalent to (NLe, 522,500/00) and at the same time of or immediately before or immediately after the said robbery, did use personal violence to the said Ruiping Chen.

The police further alleged that the accused persons Daniel Samura aka One Man Geng on the same date and place, assaulted Ruiping Chen in a manner thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that one of the accused persons, Daniel Samura, on the same date, carried offensive weapon in a public place to wit cutlass and a scissors without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Isatu Gbassy Fofanah ,led in evidence prosecution witness No.4, 8976 Issa Kamara, attached to the Exhibit Unit,CID headquarters in Freetown, said his duties and responsibilities were to ensure the safe keeping of all exhibit brought in related to matters reported for investigation .

He recalled on the 4th July 2022,when DPC 14875 Kumba E attached to the Breaking and Larceny Syndicate handed over to him one locally made cutlass, one old scissor, one assorted colour gold cap,and two short gun cartridges.

He said the exhibits were registered in their court register book as against serial number RCE 892/2022 and that since then the said exhibits were in his custody.

The said exhibits were produced and tendered in court.

After the tendering of the exhibits by the prosecution witness,defense counsel Jessie M.Jengo, renewed his previous bail applications on behalf of all accused persons .

However ,Magistrate Ngegba granted all accused persons bail in the sum of five hundred thousand Leones new Leones each plus sureties who must be above 40 years old.

He ordered that title deeds valued four hundred million should be tendered and that the sureties must be gainfully employed by a recognised institution in Sierra Leone.

He said the bail must be approved by the Master and Registrar and adjourned the matter to the 13th September 2022 for further hearing.