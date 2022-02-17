19.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Decision on Iran nuclear deal ‘days away’, says French foreign minister

“We are coming … to the hour of truth,” Le Drian said of ongoing negotiations in Vienna to salvage the landmark deal — which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, and Tehran began to withdraw from a year later.

“It’s not a matter of weeks, it’s a matter of days,” he said.

Later on Wednesday, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani struck an unusually optimistic note, saying that parties to the deal were “closer than ever to an agreement.”

But Kani warned that negotiations could still fall through.

“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” he said in a tweet. “Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs.”

“Time for their serious decisions,” Kani added.

Iran and the United States are engaged in a final round of indirect talks — mediated by China, Russia and European parties to the agreement — over a return to…

