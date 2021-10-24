Death after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun ‘unfathomable’

Police in the US state of New Mexico are investigating after a woman died and a man was injured after the actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a film set.

Halyna Hutchins, who was working on the movie Rust as director of photography, was airlifted to hospital but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

A spokesman for Mr Baldwin said the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks.

Adam Egypt Mortimer is a film director who worked with Ms Hutchins on the 2020 action film Archenemy.

Describing the weapon safety procedures films tend to use, he told the BBC what happened is “unfathomable”.

