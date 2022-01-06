Dakar Rally: France begins terrorism probe into blast in Saudi Arabia

The blast hit a support vehicle belonging to the French team Sodicars soon after it left its Jeddah hotel for the race route, injuring driver Philippe Boutron, Reuters reported, citing accounts from the team and race organizers.

A spokesperson for France’s national anti-terror prosecutor’s office confirmed to CNN that they have opened an investigation into an attempted assassination “related to a terrorist enterprise.”

The French Ministry for Foreign Affairs said that the car’s French driver was “seriously injured,” while the five passengers, also French, were “unharmed.”

Sodicars said that the driver was repatriated Monday to the Percy Military Hospital in Clamart.

“He was immediately taken care of by medical teams, and is in the hands of experts, accompanied by his family. His legs were smashed up by the explosion and he was placed in an artificial coma in order to alleviate his…

