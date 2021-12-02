28.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Curious leopard enters classroom in India

A leopard was captured in the northern Indian city of Aligarh after it entered a school and attacked a student.

The student, who suffered minor injuries, said he ran out of the classroom when he saw the animal hiding there.

The five-year-old leopard was eventually tranquilised and captured after an 11-hour long effort.

Officials said the leopard may have strayed into the school from a patch of forest nearby.

Leopard-human confrontations have become regular occurrences in India, as shrinking habitats force the animal to search for food in villages and cities.

