CSO testifies in gold theft matter

By Jeneba A.Conteh

The Acting Chief Security Officer (CSO), Melvin Francis Jackson, who doubles as the Human Resource Officer (HR) at Wongor Mining Group, on Tuesday 23rd August, 2022, testified in the ongoing alleged gold robbery matter.

The accused persons, Amadu Bello Mohamed Tholey, Augustine Korfuma aka Councilor, Boibe Gibnia Conteh, and Daniel Somuta aka One Man Geng, are under preliminary investigation before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pademba Road Court No.1 for four count offences of conspiracy, robbery with aggravation, and assault, carrying offensive weapons without lawful authority contrary to the laws of the state.

The particulars of offences on count one states that the accused on Friday 1st July, 2022, at Wongor Mining International Cooperation Sierra Leone Ltd,Kumoroh Village in Nimikoro Chiefdom, Kono District, conspired with other persons unknown and being armed with cutlass and scissors, robed a Chinese national, Ruiping Chen, a black bag containing four thousand, four hundred and ninety eight point five grams concentrate of gold substance valued NLe522,500/00, and at the same time of or immediately before or immediately after the said robbery, did use personal violence to the said Chen.

It was further alleged that the accused assaulted Chen in a manner thereby occasioning actual bodily harm, while the accused Daniel Samura carried offensive weapons to wit cutlass and scissors without lawful authority or reasonable excuses.

In his testimony,PW3 said his duties and responsibilities includes supervising the day-to-day activities of the said company.

He recognized the first accused as security guard, second accused as Head of Vigilantee, third accused as security guard, as well as the fourth accused respectively.

He recalled on the aforesaid date when he was at the mining site between 9am to 10am and received a call from one of his staff.

He said he mobilized his security personnel (RSLAF and OSD) to move to the processing plant of the company and that upon their arrival, they met some of the workers and some security personnel including the first and third accused.

He said that one of his staff confirmed to him that some unknown men went into the bush with mineral, adding that he organized a search at the parameters of the mining land, and upon the search, they discovered the fourth accused wearing a face mask, and that he instructed him to remove the mask and he identified him and he moved him to his office.

According to PW3, in the presence of the Sub-Inspector attached at the site, he interrogated the fourth accused who confirmed that the first accused called them and that one of his men held a locally made gun and ran away with the mineral.

He said the fourth accused also confirmed that the first and second accused were also part of the deal.

The CSO informed the court that he took the first accused in the presence of the fourth accused, who confirmed that he was the one that called them.

He said the first accused told him that the third and fourth were part of them, adding that when the search was ongoing, they found bullets at the exit point.

PW3 said the first accused stated that if he was part of the deal, they would go into percentages share, adding that they had gun to execute the said deal. The PW3 asserted that he called the Mortema Police Post and arrested all the accused.

Concluding, cutlass, bullets and facial mask were handed over to the Police as exhibits.

The witness was cross examined by the Defense Counsel JM Jengo.

The matter will come again on Friday 26th, August, 2022.