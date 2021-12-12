21.2 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, December 13, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Crypto exchanges and software keep getting hacked. Here’s what you should know

By concord.web
0
399
Four months later, hackers stole at least $150 million from crypto exchange Bitmart. According to one analysis, unidentified hackers used a stolen private key to open two “hot wallets” and extract funds.

Security incidents like these are not new in the crypto world, but the size of these hacks appears to be growing as cryptocurrency prices have surged over the past year, drawing more mainstream attention.

Five of the 10 largest crypto thefts of all time have happened this year, according to data compiled by consumer website Comparitech. And these incidents may only continue due to increased cryptocurrency usage, according to financial tech experts.

Here’s what you should know about what’s happening — and how to keep your digital assets safe.

What is happening?

The two main targets of crypto hacks currently are centralized exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) services, according…

Read more…

Previous articleKentucky hit by ‘worst ever tornadoes’
Next articleBiden: US will do whatever is needed to help Tornado victims
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved