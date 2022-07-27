CRS bids-farewell to Country Rep., welcomes another

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Catholic Relief Services Sierra Leone (CRS), on Monday July 26, in a media cocktail bade farewell to their Country Representative and welcomes a new one.

Speaking at the cocktail which was attended by journalists from various media houses across the country, the outgoing Country Representative Paul Emes said the CRS is in the country to support government development effort especially in the area of health and education.

He said his five years tenure working in Sierra Leone, has been wonderful and he wish he could stay longer but five years is the working policy of CRS, noting that he has been transferred to Sudan.

“CRS has been on the frontlines in responding to emergencies and promoting health, education, agriculture and urban resilience in Sierra Leone and we are working in all regions of Sierra Leone to reach the poorest and most marginalized communities.”

He noted that during his tenure, he worked and enjoyed working with journalists in the country, noting that he is going to be missing Sierra Leone, especially the people of Sierra Leone.

The incoming Country Representative Andrianambinina Jeanne Ella said she was happy about the partnership between CRS and the media in Sierra Leone, and she is willing to work with the media to deepen this collaboration.

“I am happy about the partnership CRS is enjoying with the media in Sierra Leone… I want us to continue to collaborate. It is not choice; it is an obligation, it is required, if we want to continue to achieve our desired results.”

While noting that she was already enjoying the lovely nature of the country, she reiterated her plan to working with everyone including the media to build and strengthen what her predecessor has established; and pleaded for the media to provide similar support for her and her team.

She said their work is to reach the most venerable communities in the country and she is going to ensure that she continues the collaboration and also continue to strengthen the existing relationship between CRS and the Government of Sierra Leone.

Fatmata Dore, School Leisure at CRS said they are currently implementing the School Feeding Programme in Koinadugu and Falaba Districts, noting that they are working in five chiefdoms in Koinadugu District and in ten Chiefdoms in Falaba District covering a total of 310 schools in both districts.