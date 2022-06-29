21.4 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, June 30, 2022
spot_img
HomeSports
Sports

Cricket: Sierra Leone names 20 players ahead of ICC Women’s U-19 Division II Africa qualifiers

By Concord Times
0
269

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Sierra Leone Cricket Association (SLCA) Selection Committee has on Monday June 27 2022 named 20 female players to start team training session ahead of the ICC Women’s U-19 Division II Africa Qualifiers slated for Botswana later this year.

Yongster; Fatu Pessima was amongst the 20 players listed alongside Celina Bull, Jean Newland, Fatu P. Kamara and Hassinatu Sawaneh.  Other players listed are; Fatu Conteh, Ramatu Turay, Isha Quee, Emma Kamara, Fatu P. Kamara, Kai Kamara,Mabinty Kamara, and Hussinatu Sawaneh, also listed were Dora Bangura, Patricia Pratt, Isatu A. Bah, Jennifer French, Yealie Koroma, Alice Fillie, Christina Fofanah and Sarah Samura.

The Ladies will now continue their training session until few days to departure, when the final list of 14 players would be announced before their depart to Botswana in September 2022. 

With the fixtures already released by ICC, Sierra Leone are placed in group B together with Namibia, Uganda, and host country Botswana, whilst Group A comprises Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, Malawi, and Mozambique.  Two teams are to qualify from each group for the semi-final.

Previous articleUK-based former boxer constructing Sierra Leone’s first Boxing Academy
Next articleSierra Leone Weightlifting congratulates new IWF President
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved