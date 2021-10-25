Cricket: Nigeria leads Sierra Leone 3-1 in T20 Bilateral Series

October 25, 2021

Nigeria’s men cricket team, the Yellow-Greens, are presently leading the Patriot of Sierra Leone 3-1 after four matches at the ongoing Bilateral T20 Series between them at the University of Lagos on Thursday.

The home team increased their overall lead on Saturday with their latest win which was 9 wickets victory over Sierra Leone.

The Yellow-Greens have so far proved their batting prowess scoring 85 runs for the loss of a single wicket, while Sierra Leone were limited to 84 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs thereby losing the match by 9 wickets.

In the post-match interview, Nigerian Captain Joshua Ayannaike, said the team won the match through their bowling and batting prowess and still had more to do in the batting department.

The six-match T-20 Bilateral Series between Nigeria and Sierra Leone is supported by Access Bank Plc, Ardova Plc, Custodian Insurance Plc, Notore, Glee Hotels and Spa, and PETS Foundation.

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, declared the series opened on Tuesday, October 19, at the newly reconstructed Unilag Cricket Oval. The series would be rounded off with the sixth and last match on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.