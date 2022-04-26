Cricket Association Vice-Chairman backs Kei Kamara for presidential awards

Vice Chairman of Sierra Leone Cricket Association, Martin Michael is backing former Leone Stars striker, Kei Kamara to be accorded the Presidentail accolade in this year’s Independence Day celebration.

The sports administrator believe the CF Montreal forward deserved such honour after his contribution during his playing days for the country’s senior national team, Leone Stars.

“As Independence Day approaches, join me in calling on the President @PresidentBio to kindly award @keikamara with the insignia of the Order of the Rokel for services to football and to his humanitarian actions towards his fellow Sierra Leoneans and his teammates,” Michael twitted.

The Cricket Association Vice Chairman call has been supported by several others including the President of the Sports Writers Association of Sierra Leone (SWASAL), Sahr Morris Jr who also tweeted: “This is a well-deserved call, and as President of the @SWASAL_SL, I will join you in this. @keikamara deserved the Presidential Gold Medal Award as Member of the Order of the Rokel (MOR).”

Also, popular Sierra Leonean entrepreneur, activist and blogger, Vickie Remoe also added her voice saying: “I have met Kei twice—once for an interview before a game and the other because he asked to join me to go to St George’s Orphanage so we could donate gifts to orphans. I don’t no why they give the Order of Rokel for but if it’s for service & love of country @keikamara is that.”

Kei Kamara recently announced his retirement from international football after 15 years with the Leone Stars.

The striker was capped by the West Africans in 2008 and went on to make 39 appearances with seven goals to his credit.

His last outing for Leone Stars came in a 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea at Stade Omnisport de Limbe on January 20, 2022 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 37 years could be remembered for his penalty converted which took Sierra Leone to the Afcon after 25 years of wait.