Craig Dean is a selfless character

“Marampa Mines Limited, a subsidiary of Gerald Group is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of high-grade iron ore concentrate, Marampa Blue at Marampa in the Port Loko District, Northern Sierra Leone. MML aims to build a resilient and long-life iron ore mine in Sierra Leone and to expand operations by integrating mining, processing, infrastructure and export logistics, alongside playing a responsible role in the economic and social stability of the region.

“Marampa Blue. Our premium grade 65% iron ore concentrate enables customers to produce greener steel for a cleaner environment. With demand for high quality iron ore increasing, Marampa Mines Ltd is optimising the use of its mineral resources and working towards our sustainability goals. In the process, we are building a resilient mine and creating prosperity within communities and in-country.” Words from Craig Dean, Chairman and CEO, Gerald Group.

The above assertion of the Chief Executive Officer of Marampa Mines shows the love and affiliation shown by the CEO who is poised to change the narrative in Marampa Chiefdom in the years to come as the government of Sierra Leone is part and parcel of the company by owing 10% shares in the company.

During the official opening of the Mines, the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gerald Group, Craig Dean, thanked President Julius Maada Bio for his leadership in settling the dispute between the government, the company and the people of Marampa. He stated that the company remained one of the world’s oldest and largest independent metals trading for advancing economies and building a more sustainable future.

He further noted that many big iron ore companies of the world produced 62% but that they at Marampa were producing 65% high-grade ore, that was being transported and sold to many countries across the world. He added that the government of Sierra Leone owned 10% shares at MML, and that they had already employed over 2,000 Sierra Leoneans, with about 40% of the employees being women.

It could be recalled that His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio commissioned the expansion project of the Marampa Mines Limited, MML, a subsidiary of the Gerald Group, from 2 million dry tonnes per annum, DMTPA, to 3.25 MTPA, after the world’s largest independent, employee-owned metal trading house, recently completed the due process

He told the gathering that the Gerald Group, operating MML, had already done a lot for the chiefdom and by extension the entire district by making sure that peace and cohesion existed among people when it agreed to adhere to a corporate social responsibility that was developing the chiefdom and its communities.

“We are also reviewing a favourable and inviting taxation and regulatory regime that promotes beneficiation, community development, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. As you already know, we have worked very hard over the last four years to make Sierra Leone a low-risk investment destination.

“Additionally, may I suggest that with new renewable energy technologies, MML could do better by integrating the use of cleaner energy in parts of its operations. This could be part of a future growth and sustainability strategy and clearly one that presents Sierra Leone’s mining sector as one that is open to innovation and low-carbon sources of energy,” he said.

“As a Government, we urge investors to be patient, open, and engaging and we will do everything necessary to nurture a very healthy relationship – one that fosters goodwill, and from which the investors can register healthy profits and reinvest or repatriate those profits. So, I find the deep commitment to what Craig Dean calls ‘the inherent long-term value and potential in Sierra Leone,’ very assuring. Rest assured, therefore, that Government will fully play its part,” he said.

However, Paramount Chief for Marampa Chiefdom in a telephone interview with this medium has put to rest newspapers and social media publications concerning the unfortunate circumstances that happens with 3 indigenes who were trapped into a lake which was left behind by previous companies.

“Publication going around concerning the death of three Sierra Leoneans was deliberate by security officials of the company was completely wrong as the autopsy reports by Dr. Owizz Kamara, the Consultant Government Pathologist completely exonerated the security apparatus of the company of any wrong doings.” P.C Koblo Queen asserts. “The three Sierra Leoneans were not beaten, tortured, murdered, but got trapped from a nearby lake which was left by Delco Mining company in 1940-50s.” he revealed. “I loved my people and I will not gamble my people for material things.

Further information by this medium reveal that P.C Koblo Queen has extensively educated and sensitized his subjects the danger of pilfering from the company during the odd hours of the day to stop with immediate effect as the mining company is one of the best companies in the country doing marvellous things for the people of Pot Loko district.