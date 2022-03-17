Covid: Why US students are staging walkouts over masks

Will Wysoglad, a high school senior in Illinois, went viral after posting video diaries documenting how he was repeatedly sent home because he went to school mask-less. An Illinois judge had recently ruled schools couldn’t require masks.

But while two-thirds of American schools have dropped mask requirements, there are students fighting to keep those requirements in place over public health concerns. That includes Leif Aucoin, a theatre major sophomore in Nevada.

We asked both students why they were protesting, and how mask requirement changes in schools were affecting them.

Produced and edited by Man Sum Lai