37.3 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, March 17, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Covid: Why US students are staging walkouts over masks

By concord.web
0
109

Will Wysoglad, a high school senior in Illinois, went viral after posting video diaries documenting how he was repeatedly sent home because he went to school mask-less. An Illinois judge had recently ruled schools couldn’t require masks.

But while two-thirds of American schools have dropped mask requirements, there are students fighting to keep those requirements in place over public health concerns. That includes Leif Aucoin, a theatre major sophomore in Nevada.

We asked both students why they were protesting, and how mask requirement changes in schools were affecting them.

Produced and edited by Man Sum Lai

Read more…

Previous articleDigital Publication
Next articleHAS THE SPIRIT OF GOD TRULY DESERTED THE SLPP?
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved