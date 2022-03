The combination of these major macroeconomic and geopolitical issues will make it difficult for stocks to climb out of their hole and finish 2022 in positive territory, some experts say.

“There are way too many headwinds to expect good returns for stocks this year,” said David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management.

Despite big Wall Street rallies the past two days, the stock market has tumbled overall in 2022. The Dow is down nearly 7% this year, the S&P 500 has fallen about 10% and the Nasdaq is off more than 15%.

