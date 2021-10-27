20.6 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Covid: Charlize Theron wants fairer distribution of vaccines

By concord.web
Charlize Theron says countries have to start sharing vaccines if we are to reach the World Health Organization’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the planet next year.

The actress, who has joined the social justice organisation Ford Foundation, wants the World Trade Organization to agree a waiver on vaccine patents – so countries can manufacture their own jabs.

Speaking to the BBC’s Pumza Fihlani, Theron also questioned some countries’ booster programmes, when only 5% of Africa’s population has been vaccinated.

