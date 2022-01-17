Cousins in court for alleged electricity theft

January 17, 2022

By Tutan Sesay

Two cousins, Alpha Margai Adams and Donald Deezee Adams, on Friday 14th January, 2022, made their first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 on one count of dishonestly consuming electricity supply contrary to Section 68 (1) (b) of the National Electricity Act No.16 of 2011.

It was alleged that the accused persons on Tuesday 26th October 2021 at No.1 Beach Road, Lumley, Freetown, dishonestly consumed electricity supply.

The charge was read to the accused persons and they pleaded not guilty.

Counsel representing the accused persons, Charles I. Williams, applied for bail for and on behalf of the accused persons pursuant to Section 79 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act No.32 of 1965.

He said the accused persons have reliable sureties who were willing and ready to enter into recognisance and that they’re not flight risk and that they will not jump bail.

He added that they will not interfere with prosecution witnesses if bail is granted to them.

Magistrate Kekura granted bail to the accused persons in the sum of one hundred million Leones each, plus one surety each in like sum and the sureties must be residents within the jurisdiction.

He said both sureties must produce valid identity cards depicting their addresses in Freetown and that the bail must be approved by the Deputy Acting Registrar.

Sergeant 9155 Dwight Macarthy is prosecuting the matter.

The matter was adjourned to Friday 21st January 2022.