Corporate Affairs Commission receives Concord Times Nation Builders’ Award

October 26, 2021

By Elizabeth A. Kaine

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) yesterday received Concord Times Nation Builders’ Awards 2021, which was organized at the Bintumani Conference Centre to honour individuals and institutions that have done remarkably well in nation building.

Prince B. Williams (Esq), Acting CEO & Registrar of Corporate Affairs Commission, received the ‘’Ease of doing business’’ award category of the Concord Times Nation Builders’ Award.

After receiving the award, Williams said the Corporate Affair Commission is a company which mission is to be the heart of corporate information exchange in Sierra Leone and supporting business growth, informing the public, and contributing to sustainable socio economic development of the country.

He dedicated the award to his staff who he said always do the bulk of the work in the office. He thanked Concord Times for recognising the work of the commission and promised to continue doing more.